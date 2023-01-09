Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for sign works.

• A1, from 8pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Weston to Tuxford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.