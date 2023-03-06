Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A180, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for technology works.

