Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A180, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair.

