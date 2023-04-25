Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1, from 8pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Carlton On Trent to Weston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

