Three more deaths recorded in West Lindsey

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 255 people had died in the area by April 21 (Thursday) – up from 252 on Wednesday.

They were among 13,719 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.