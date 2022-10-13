Three more deaths recorded in West Lindsey
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.
A total of 305 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – up from 302 on September 8.
They were among 15,434 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.
A total of 167,949 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 13 (Thursday) – up from 167,176 last week.