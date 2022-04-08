Two more deaths recorded in West Lindsey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 248 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 246 on Thursday.

It means there have been 13 deaths in the past week.

They were among 13,464 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.