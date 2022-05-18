Two more deaths recorded in West Lindsey

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:40 pm

A total of 274 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 18 (Wednesday) – up from 272 on Tuesday.

They were among 14,104 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 154,576 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18 (Wednesday) – up from 154,454 on Tuesday.