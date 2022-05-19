Two more deaths recorded in West Lindsey

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.
A total of 276 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 19 (Thursday) – up from 274 on Wednesday.
They were among 14,113 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 154,699 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 19 (Thursday) – up from 154,576 on Wednesday.