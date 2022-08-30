West Lindsey establishment given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lincoln Golf Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Main Street, Brampton was given the score after assessment on July 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 86 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.