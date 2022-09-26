West Lindsey establishment given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dambusters Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Dambusters, 23 High Street, Scampton was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 86 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.