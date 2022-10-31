West Lindsey establishment given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Skipworth Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Station Road, Moortown was given the score after assessment on September 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 86 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.