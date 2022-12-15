West Lindsey establishment given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
The Swallow Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Swallow Inn, Caistor Road, Swallow was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.