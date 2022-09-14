West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Kings Head, 11 Kingsway, Tealby was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.