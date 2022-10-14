West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hope Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Caistor Road, Holton Le Moor was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 86 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.