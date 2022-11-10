West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Friendship Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Friendship Inn, Main Road, Laughterton was given the score after assessment on October 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 85 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.