West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The New Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at New Inn, 2 High Street, Great Limber was given the score after assessment on May 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.