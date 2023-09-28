West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Cross Keys Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cross Keys, Brigg Road, Grasby was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 82 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.