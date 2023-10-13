West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gainsborough Trinity Foundation, a pub, bar or nightclub at Rose Leisure Club, North Warren Road, Gainsborough was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 83 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.