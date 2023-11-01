West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Aston Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 18 Market Place, Market Rasen was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 85 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.