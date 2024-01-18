West Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A West Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bottle And Glass, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Bottle And Glass, 14 Main Street, Scothern was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.