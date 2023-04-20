Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

West Lindsey house prices dropped more than East Midlands average in February

House prices dropped by 1.7% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in West Lindsey in February, new figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped by 1.7% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in West Lindsey in February, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 5.3% annual growth.

The average West Lindsey house price in February was £219,778, Land Registry figures show – a 1.7% decrease on January.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.1%, and West Lindsey underperformed compared to the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lindsey rose by £11,000 – putting the area 31st among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Broxtowe, where property prices increased on average by 14.1%, to £256,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hinckley and Bosworth gained just 4.5% in value, giving an average price of £282,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in West Lindsey in February – they dropped 2% in price, to £150,736 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 5.1%.

Among other types of property:

  • Detached: down 1.4% monthly; up 5.5% annually; £292,614 average
  • Semi-detached: down 1.8% monthly; up 5.7% annually; £187,493 average
  • Flats: down 1.6% monthly; up 1.9% annually; £106,609 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in West Lindsey spent an average of £183,100 on their property – £9,400 more than a year ago, and £45,500 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £245,700 on average in February – 34.2% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in West Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 12% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£250,000) in February for a property in West Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £386,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as more than in West Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£180,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

Factfile

Average property price in February

  • West Lindsey: £219,778
  • The East Midlands:£249,751
  • UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

  • West Lindsey: +5.3%
  • The East Midlands: +7.4%
  • UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands

  • Broxtowe: +14.1%
  • Hinckley and Bosworth: +4.5%