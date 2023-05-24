West Lindsey house prices dropped more than East Midlands average in March

House prices dropped by 4.1% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in West Lindsey in March, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped by 4.1% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in West Lindsey in March, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.4% over the last year – though still the lowest in the East Midlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average West Lindsey house price in March was £208,628, Land Registry figures show – a 4.1% decrease on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.2%, and West Lindsey was lower than the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lindsey rose by £760 – putting the area bottom among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Melton, where property prices increased on average by 13.7%, to £316,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in West Lindsey spent an average of £173,840 on their property – £770 more than a year ago, and £37,880 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £233,130 on average in March – 34.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices West Lindsey in March – they dropped 4.8% in price, to £142,226 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 3.8% monthly; up 0.6% annually; £278,233 average

down 3.8% monthly; up 0.6% annually; £278,233 average Semi-detached: down 4.1% monthly; up 0.8% annually; £178,522 average

down 4.1% monthly; up 0.8% annually; £178,522 average Flats: down 4.6% monthly; down 2.8% annually; £100,922 average

How do property prices in West Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 15.2% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£246,000) in March for a property in West Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £373,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as more than in West Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£179,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in E09000020.

Factfile

Average property price in March

West Lindsey: £208,628

The East Midlands:£246,092

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

West Lindsey: +0.4%

The East Midlands: +4.9%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands