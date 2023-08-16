West Lindsey house prices increased more than East Midlands average in June

House prices increased by 2.8% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in West Lindsey in June, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 2.8% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in West Lindsey in June, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.2% annual decline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average West Lindsey house price in June was £209,485, Land Registry figures show – a 2.8% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.3%, and West Lindsey was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lindsey fell by £2,400 – putting the area 34th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 11%, to £407,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Holland lost 2.2% of their value, giving an average price of £232,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in West Lindsey spent an average of £174,700 on their property – £2,000 less than a year ago, but £33,700 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £233,900 on average in June – 33.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in West Lindsey in June – they increased 3.2%, to £102,924 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.5% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £278,451 average

up 2.5% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £278,451 average Semi-detached: up 2.8% monthly; down 0.7% annually; £179,375 average

up 2.8% monthly; down 0.7% annually; £179,375 average Terraced: up 3.1% monthly; down 2.1% annually; £143,284 average

How do property prices in West Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 15.8% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£249,000) in June for a property in West Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £407,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in West Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Bolsover (£177,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

West Lindsey: £209,485

The East Midlands:£248,678

UK: £287,546

Annual change to June

West Lindsey: -1.2%

The East Midlands: +2.4%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands