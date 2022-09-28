West Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Latte, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37 Lord Street, Gainsborough was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 119 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.