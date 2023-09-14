West Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ingleby Arms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 High Street, Marton was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 120 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.