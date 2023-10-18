Register
West Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sufian curry house, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Spital Terrace, Gainsborough was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of West Lindsey's 119 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.