West Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sufian curry house, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Spital Terrace, Gainsborough was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 119 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.