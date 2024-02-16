West Lindsey restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Buzz Stop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beehive Business Park, Church Lane, Rand was given the maximum score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.