West Lindsey restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Buzz Stop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beehive Business Park, Church Lane, Rand was given the maximum score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of West Lindsey's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.