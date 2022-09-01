West Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Steve's Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ingleby Arms, 42 High Street, Marton was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 121 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.