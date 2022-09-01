Register
West Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:49 am

Steve's Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ingleby Arms, 42 High Street, Marton was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of West Lindsey's 121 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.