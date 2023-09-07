West Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Courtyard Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hall Farm, Collingham Road, Newton On Trent was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of West Lindsey's 120 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.