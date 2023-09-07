Register
West Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A West Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Courtyard Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hall Farm, Collingham Road, Newton On Trent was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of West Lindsey's 120 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.