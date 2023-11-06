West Lindsey road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for sign works.

• A180, from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.