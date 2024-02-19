West Lindsey road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
West Lindsey's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 10am February 11 to 10am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, VMS installation for Local authority works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 9pm February 21 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closure for sign works.
• A46, from 1pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
• A46, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, carriageway, lay-by and lane closures for anti-skid works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.
• A160, from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby. A160 westbound, Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closure for structure maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.