West Lindsey road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M180, from 8am August 16 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for sign erection.

A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A180, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Barnetby, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

A160, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Harrbough, diversion only for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.