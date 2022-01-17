West Lindsey road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm January 5 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A180, from 1pm November 30 2021 to 6am March 24 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority roads.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 9.30am January 24 to 3.30pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for inspection.

• A180, from 9.30am January 31 to 3.30pm February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closure for NH inspection.