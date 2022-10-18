West Lindsey road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm October 19 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby, lane closures for Utilty works.

• A180, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• A46, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

