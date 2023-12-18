Register
West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:59 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A180, from 9pm December 20 to 5am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.