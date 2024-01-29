Register
West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closures for structure survey.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.