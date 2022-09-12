Register
West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:52 pm

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.