West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week
West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.