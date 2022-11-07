West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingbrough to Great coates, Lane closure for sign works.

