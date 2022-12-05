Register
West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A180, from 9am December 5 to 4pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Ulceby, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.