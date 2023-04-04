Register
West Lindsey road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A180, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repair.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.