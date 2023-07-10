West Lindsey road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm July 11 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Croxton, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A46, from 1pm July 14 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, slip road, layby, and lane closures and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 clockwise Brocklesby Roundabout, carriageway closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A180, from 8pm July 20 to 5.30am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 21 to 5.30am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

