West Lindsey road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8am August 16 to 5pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Hard shoulder closure for sign erection.