West Lindsey road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, jct four to jct 5, Lane closure for safety repairs.

• A180, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Stalingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.