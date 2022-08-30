West Lindsey road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week
West Lindsey's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A46, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.
• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham to Doddington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire Highways.
• M180, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.