West Lindsey road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Great coates to Stallingbrough, Lane closures for survey works.

• A46, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.