West Lindsey road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A160, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Brocklesby, Lane closures for sign works.

• A180, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.