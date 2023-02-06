Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

West Lindsey road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

West Lindsey's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

West Lindsey's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

A160, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Brocklesby, Lane closures for sign works.

A180, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

A180, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.