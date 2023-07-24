Register
West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A46, from 1pm July 14 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, slip road, layby, and lane closures and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.