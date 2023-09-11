West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A160, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.