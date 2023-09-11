Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

A160, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.