West Lindsey road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
West Lindsey's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A46, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance work, diversion via local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.